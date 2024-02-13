USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VB traded down $4.65 on Tuesday, reaching $211.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.12 and a 200 day moving average of $198.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.