USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,187,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

