USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.31. 1,612,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,902. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

