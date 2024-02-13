USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,530 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,530 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 25 LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 39,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DFCF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 123,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,129. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $43.05.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

