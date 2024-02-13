V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in V2X were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62. V2X, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

