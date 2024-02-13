Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE MTN traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,735. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.40) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

