Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Buys 1,975 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 273,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 326,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 212,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.