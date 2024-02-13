Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

