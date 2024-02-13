Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDO. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

