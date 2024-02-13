Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Purchases 1,572 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 633.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $187.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

