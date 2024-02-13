Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,925 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2968 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

