Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of DOX opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

