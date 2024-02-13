Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 4,386 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 360,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 349,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 309,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 294,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDP opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

