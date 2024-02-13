Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 447 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,758,000 after acquiring an additional 92,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $145.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

