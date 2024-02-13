Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 9,543 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,923.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.