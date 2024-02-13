Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 9,543 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,923.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,278 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCSH opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
