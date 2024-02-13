VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 176,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ BBH traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $160.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,112. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $142.51 and a 52-week high of $171.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.85.

VanEck Biotech ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.7127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

