VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned about 0.09% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,973,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,681,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after acquiring an additional 508,819 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,466,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,618,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,279,000 after acquiring an additional 405,837 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

