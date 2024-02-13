Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Holdings Reduced by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 296,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after buying an additional 39,083 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.79. The company had a trading volume of 360,445 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

