Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Gould Capital LLC

Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Gould Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,861,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,488,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,958,419. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.