Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Fischer Investment Strategies LLC

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 4.7% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VHT traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.67. The stock had a trading volume of 83,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,452. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.59. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

