Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,145. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.56. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.