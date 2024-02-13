Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.89. The stock had a trading volume of 119,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,720. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.31 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.62.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.