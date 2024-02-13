Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.4% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,290. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

