Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.56. The stock had a trading volume of 250,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,238. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

