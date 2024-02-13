Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,580 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. 7,334,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.