Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $183,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.64. 1,553,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,933. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $462.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.64. The company has a market cap of $363.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

