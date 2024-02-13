Vecima Networks (VCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

Shares of TSE:VCM opened at C$14.79 on Tuesday. Vecima Networks has a one year low of C$14.50 and a one year high of C$23.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$359.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

