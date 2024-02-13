Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $26.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VERA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Maha Katabi bought 161,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $348,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 55.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after buying an additional 2,625,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERA opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

