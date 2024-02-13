Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.1 %

VRSK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.91. 163,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.