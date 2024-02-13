View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Short Interest Update

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a growth of 498.0% from the January 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

View Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEW traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 43,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. View has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($53.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.42) by ($43.64). View had a negative net margin of 331.00% and a negative return on equity of 364.17%. The firm had revenue of $38.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that View will post -50.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at View

Institutional Investors Weigh In On View

In other View news, major shareholder Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 95,503 shares of View stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $117,468.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,606.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,147 shares of company stock worth $170,009. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of View by 34.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in View by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,106,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 521,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in View by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,205,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 118,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of View by 110.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of View by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 295,873 shares during the last quarter.

About View

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

