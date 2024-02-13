Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $37.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.58.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Viper Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

VNOM opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

