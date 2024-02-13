W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) & Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Head-To-Head Review

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. W. P. Carey pays out 104.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares W. P. Carey and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 40.68% 7.78% 3.80% Whitestone REIT 26.03% 8.80% 3.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W. P. Carey and Whitestone REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.74 billion 7.14 $708.33 million $3.30 17.24 Whitestone REIT $139.42 million 4.54 $35.27 million $0.75 17.03

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for W. P. Carey and Whitestone REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 2 7 1 0 1.90 Whitestone REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

W. P. Carey currently has a consensus target price of $66.30, indicating a potential upside of 16.56%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus target price of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 2.78%. Given W. P. Carey’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Whitestone REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy.

