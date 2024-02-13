Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 2.1 %

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.13. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $69.97.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

