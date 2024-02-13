Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,504 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $9.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $199.09.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

