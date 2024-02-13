Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WM opened at $188.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $190.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.38.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,504 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WM

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.