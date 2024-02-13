Watchman Group Inc. Acquires 18,941 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,528. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.03.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.