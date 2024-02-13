Watchman Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Watchman Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $27,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 215,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,094,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,076.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,587.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 306,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.45. 434,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,492. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

