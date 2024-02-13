Watchman Group Inc. Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 46,482 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after buying an additional 176,169 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 740,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 500,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.35. 136,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,475. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

