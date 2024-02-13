Watchman Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

VTES stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $100.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,337. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $100.03. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $101.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2539 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

