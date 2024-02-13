Watchman Group Inc. Invests $2.57 Million in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,684 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Cavco Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded down $15.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,951. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.08. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.84 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total value of $993,236.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

