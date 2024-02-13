Watchman Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,471,000 after buying an additional 769,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,511,000 after buying an additional 383,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.99. 624,963 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

