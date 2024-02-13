Watchman Group Inc. Sells 1,158 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Watchman Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries accounts for 1.8% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of UFP Industries worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 92.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 1,161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.72. The company had a trading volume of 78,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,062. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $128.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

