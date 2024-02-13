Watchman Group Inc. Sells 8,065 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Watchman Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.48. The company had a trading volume of 91,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,151. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $85.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

