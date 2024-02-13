Watchman Group Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Watchman Group Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.0% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 723,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,631,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 133,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,471,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,975 shares of company stock valued at $86,664,513 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $340.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,398. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $346.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.59 and its 200-day moving average is $289.80. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

