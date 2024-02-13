Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several research firms have commented on F. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

