Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.1 %

DE opened at $389.39 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

