Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after buying an additional 495,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,299,000 after buying an additional 179,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.4 %

ETN stock opened at $274.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.08. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $278.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

