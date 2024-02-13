Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Shares Gap Down to $410.40

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $410.40, but opened at $377.24. Watsco shares last traded at $383.36, with a volume of 163,649 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.16 and a 200 day moving average of $381.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

