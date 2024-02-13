WBI Investments Inc. Decreases Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in CVR Energy by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at $79,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

CVI stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

