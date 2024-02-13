WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,682,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $399,370,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,509 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $415.57 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.90 and a 1 year high of $457.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

